Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 247.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

PSP stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.