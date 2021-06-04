SonoCoin (SONO) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a market cap of $2.94 million and $147,156.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00068313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00313448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00232404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.73 or 0.01185610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,757.50 or 0.99951888 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033562 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

