Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) vs. BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Head to Head Survey

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sogou alerts:

7.6% of Sogou shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sogou has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sogou and BTRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou 0 1 0 0 2.00 BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88

BTRS has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Sogou.

Profitability

This table compares Sogou and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou -5.14% -4.15% -2.88% BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sogou and BTRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou $924.66 million 3.48 -$108.22 million ($0.28) -29.68 BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -21.76

BTRS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sogou. Sogou is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BTRS beats Sogou on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution. The company also provides Sogou AI, a voice-enabled hardware product; and Teemo, a smart hardware product for children, as well as offers Internet value-added, and search and search-related advertising services. Sogou Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.