Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $519.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post sales of $519.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $513.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $458.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 130,877 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 126,095 shares in the last quarter.

SQM stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.07. 1,415,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,098. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.