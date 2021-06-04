SOC Telemed (TLMD) and Its Peers Financial Survey

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SOC Telemed to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOC Telemed and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million -$49.85 million -1.61 SOC Telemed Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 41.89

SOC Telemed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed. SOC Telemed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51% SOC Telemed Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SOC Telemed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 SOC Telemed Competitors 92 389 535 15 2.46

SOC Telemed currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.57%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.61%. Given SOC Telemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOC Telemed’s competitors have a beta of 7.05, suggesting that their average share price is 605% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SOC Telemed competitors beat SOC Telemed on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

