Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 122.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 4.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Shares of SNOW traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.65. 58,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,419. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.22. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 112,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,956,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,378,948 shares of company stock worth $309,192,418.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

