Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after buying an additional 146,660 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 104,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.