SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Down 4.4%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. 108,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,024,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after buying an additional 2,057,283 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

