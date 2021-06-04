SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.81 Million

Analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will post $415.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.03 million and the highest is $417.00 million. SMART Global posted sales of $281.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

SMART Global stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. 1,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,320. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock worth $102,110,660. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

