SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.68, but opened at $24.35. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SM Energy shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 1,517 shares traded.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

