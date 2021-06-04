Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 70,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

About Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

