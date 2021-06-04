Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. 228,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,739. Slack Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -85.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $171,927.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WORK. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

