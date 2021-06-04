SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 283,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

SKYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

