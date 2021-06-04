SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

NYSE:SKM opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.00. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

