Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SIXGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Commerzbank raised shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SIXGF opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.41. Sixt has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $148.75.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

