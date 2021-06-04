Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Up 26.7% in May

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sino United Worldwide Consolidated stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74.
About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated
