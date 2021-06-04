Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Up 26.7% in May

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sino United Worldwide Consolidated stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

