Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

SPG stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $134.06. 2,058,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,478. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.58. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $135.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

