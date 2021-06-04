Silvant Capital Management LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $521,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,013 shares of company stock worth $19,477,562 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BL opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.56.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

