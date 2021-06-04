Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.58 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIMO. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

SIMO stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

