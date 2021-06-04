Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,302 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories comprises 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Silicon Laboratories worth $107,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $55,841,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after buying an additional 93,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.25 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.64, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

