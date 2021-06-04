Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 113,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 10,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.33. 30,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

