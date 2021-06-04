Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

BMY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.11. 142,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,782,728. The company has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

