Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $175.55 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.02.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

