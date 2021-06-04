Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.33. 30,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

