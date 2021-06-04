Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,935 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,278.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $76,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,820 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

NYSE COP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 117,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,136,096. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.86. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

