Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,935 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

NYSE COP traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 117,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,136,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of -396.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

