Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 139,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 448,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 212,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,355. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

