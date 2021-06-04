Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 5.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,544. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $40.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

