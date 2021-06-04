Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.41. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands.

SIFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

