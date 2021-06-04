Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the April 29th total of 436,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 280.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LWSCF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

LWSCF stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

