Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $82.34 on Thursday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $88.17. The company has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.03.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

