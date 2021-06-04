SIBCoin Trading Down 10.9% This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $570,808.97 and $1,109.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,155.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.11 or 0.07275228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.48 or 0.01812610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00483007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00175511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.22 or 0.00789183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.00466377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.07 or 0.00425427 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,202,523 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

