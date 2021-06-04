Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Major Shareholder Jonathan Oringer Sells 52,522 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $946,851.36.

On Monday, April 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 74.1% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 159,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 25.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

