Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Rises By 22.5%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 882,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,810.0 days.

Shares of WRFRF opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.16.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, owns, operates, trades in, and sells real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Property, Development Property, Hotels, and Investment segments.

