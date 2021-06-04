Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Rises By 22.5%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 882,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,810.0 days.
Shares of WRFRF opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.16.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
