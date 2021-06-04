Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Expands By 22.5%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

TAIPY stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.