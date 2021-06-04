Short Interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Rises By 25.4%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 29th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $250.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

