Short Interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Rises By 25.4%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 29th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $250.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.60.
In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
