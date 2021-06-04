Short Interest in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expands By 22.4%

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 29th total of 334,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

SAFM stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after buying an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

