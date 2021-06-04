Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Rises By 23.4%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PTRUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of PTRUF stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

