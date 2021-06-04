Short Interest in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Increases By 22.3%

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the April 29th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $102.36 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.35.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,853,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.