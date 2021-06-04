Short Interest in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Increases By 22.3%

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the April 29th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $102.36 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.35.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.
NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.
In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,853,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.