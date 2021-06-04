Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Increases By 26.0%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the April 29th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

