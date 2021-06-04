Short Interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Grows By 26.9%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 29th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -288.53.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

