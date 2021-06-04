Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Increases By 22.7%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 29th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ENRT stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Enertopia has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.
About Enertopia
