Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Increases By 22.7%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 29th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENRT stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Enertopia has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.

Get Enertopia alerts:

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.