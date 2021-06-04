Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.34. The company has a market cap of £192.80 million and a P/E ratio of -27.64. Savannah Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.20.
