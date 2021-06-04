Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.34. The company has a market cap of £192.80 million and a P/E ratio of -27.64. Savannah Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.20.

Get Savannah Energy alerts:

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also holds 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.