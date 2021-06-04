Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Decreased by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 2.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP traded up $15.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,214.20. 28,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,822. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,162.68. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $702.02 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

