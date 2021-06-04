ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) dropped 4.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $171.88 and last traded at $171.88. Approximately 2,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 438,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.31.

Specifically, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total value of $446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,407.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,613,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.66.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

