Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) VP Sells $515,609.08 in Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at $365,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,214. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

