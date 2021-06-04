Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 85.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $171.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.