Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ichor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ichor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 557.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICHR. Cowen upped their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 2.31. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

