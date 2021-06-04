Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,304 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.00. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $70.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

