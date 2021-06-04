Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 247 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $215.38 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

